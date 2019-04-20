Financial Comparison: Lazard (LAZ) vs. Alcentra Capital (ABDC)

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Lazard pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Alcentra Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Lazard pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alcentra Capital pays out 71.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lazard has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Lazard has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alcentra Capital has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.7% of Lazard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Alcentra Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lazard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Alcentra Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lazard and Alcentra Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard 18.27% 50.62% 11.32% Alcentra Capital 19.06% 9.24% 5.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lazard and Alcentra Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard 1 3 1 0 2.00 Alcentra Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lazard currently has a consensus price target of $48.40, suggesting a potential upside of 28.11%. Given Lazard’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lazard is more favorable than Alcentra Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lazard and Alcentra Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard $2.88 billion 1.70 $527.13 million $4.16 9.08 Alcentra Capital $28.97 million 3.52 $5.52 million $1.01 7.84

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than Alcentra Capital. Alcentra Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lazard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lazard beats Alcentra Capital on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The company's Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in the United States. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.

