Financial Analysis: Tesco (TSCDY) and The Competition

Tesco (OTCMKTS: TSCDY) is one of 14 public companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Tesco to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tesco and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tesco Competitors 260 1648 2106 115 2.50

As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 1.25%. Given Tesco’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tesco has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Tesco pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Variety stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 34.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Tesco has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesco’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tesco and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A Tesco Competitors 2.24% 10.74% 6.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tesco and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco $75.48 billion $1.56 billion 17.95 Tesco Competitors $65.18 billion $1.21 billion 25.39

Tesco has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Tesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tesco competitors beat Tesco on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is based in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

