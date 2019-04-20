Financial Analysis: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) vs. Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -176.27% -100.78% Sutro Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Sutro Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sutro Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.85%. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 134.65%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Sutro Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.95 million ($0.26) -14.58 Sutro Biopharma $38.42 million 6.19 -$35.32 million ($6.13) -1.69

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sutro Biopharma. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutro Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival. It is developing NurOwn for various neurodegenerative diseases, including its lead indication, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, as well as in preclinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, and autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.