Fiii Price Hits $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Fiii coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, Fiii has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fiii has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $188,976.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00470725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018947 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002181 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.01111065 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00207318 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001728 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fiii Profile

Fiii’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io . Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fiii is fiii.io

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

