Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) Stake Lessened by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,879,000. Cobiz Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,338,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

FNCL stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38.

