FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Director Sells $192,360.00 in Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 4,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $192,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,093. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Kalevi Kurkijarvi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 8th, Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 4,000 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $212,120.00.
Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 1.72. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75.
Several research firms have weighed in on FGEN. BidaskClub lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on FibroGen in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 622.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.
FibroGen Company Profile
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.
Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.