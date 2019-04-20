Fetch (FET) Market Cap Hits $17.50 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Fetch has a market capitalization of $17.50 million and approximately $15.75 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00004038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and WazirX. In the last seven days, Fetch has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $619.28 or 0.11650070 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00048129 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00001043 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00024052 BTC.

Fetch Profile

FET is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,542,294 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

