FedoraCoin (TIPS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange. FedoraCoin has a market capitalization of $955,990.00 and approximately $4,827.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FedoraCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FedoraCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.02 or 0.01522106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00156350 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002819 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001998 BTC.

About FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin (TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FedoraCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FedoraCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.