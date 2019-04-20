FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in FedEx by 415.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 321,564 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in FedEx by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $233.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.19.

FedEx stock opened at $198.15 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $150.94 and a one year high of $266.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $29,547,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,945,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,032,888.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $4,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,715,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,950 shares of company stock valued at $35,170,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Other. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages, and freight.

