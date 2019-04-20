Federal Signal Co. (FSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to post $263.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $266.60 million and the lowest is $258.60 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $249.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of FSS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.77. 376,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,943. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $1,492,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 40,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Federal Signal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 846,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,666,000 after acquiring an additional 36,575 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 137,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,215,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,318,000 after acquiring an additional 454,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

