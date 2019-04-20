FB Financial (FBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect FB Financial to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 21.68%. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.88. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $44.69.

In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.09 per share, with a total value of $99,985.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 57.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

