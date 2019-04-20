Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Position Boosted by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,724,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,929,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,820,000 after buying an additional 232,405 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,050,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 528,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,881,000 after buying an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,247,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stuart Wells sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,172 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,308.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.25, for a total value of $2,322,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,447 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,462. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

NYSE FICO opened at $275.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.43. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $165.21 and a 52 week high of $285.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $262.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.93 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

