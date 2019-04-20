Faceter Achieves Market Capitalization of $774,390.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Faceter has a total market cap of $774,390.00 and $7,358.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $18.94, $5.60 and $51.55. In the last week, Faceter has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $613.36 or 0.11610048 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00048186 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00001043 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00024061 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.43, $7.50, $5.60, $20.33, $18.94, $51.55, $50.98, $13.77, $33.94, $24.68 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

