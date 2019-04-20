Facebook WhatsApp across US

Instagram, facebook and WhatsApp are All down.

All three media platforms, such as Facebook Messenger, weren’t loading as of Sunday morning.

Get alerts:

Downdetector.com, a website that monitors site outages, reveals Facebook has been down since 6:30 a.m. EST in much of the Earth, with tens of thousands of reported outages concentrated in northeastern U.S., Europe and the Philippines.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long the programs would be down or what caused the outage.

An email asking comment was delivered to Facebook.

#instagramdown #FacebookDown and #whatsappdown all were trending on Twitter.

Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014 and also Instagram in 2012.

There are more than 1.52 billion daily busy Facebook users, as stated by the social media network’s web site.