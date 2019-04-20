Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 453 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 451 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB opened at $178.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $517.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $128,407.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,594,435 shares of company stock valued at $277,936,313 in the last three months. 16.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.11.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

