Facebook, Inc. (FB) is Calamos Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,810,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 353,528 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.6% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $237,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 451 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total transaction of $7,971,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,594,435 shares of company stock worth $277,936,313 in the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $178.28 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $218.62. The stock has a market cap of $517.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.11.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

