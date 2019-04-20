Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Exponent has raised its dividend by an average of 35.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Exponent has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Exponent to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Shares of EXPO opened at $56.45 on Friday. Exponent has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $133,134.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at $214,726.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPO. BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exponent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

