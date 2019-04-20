ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) CFO Sells $1,552,416.18 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CFO Vishal Chhibbar sold 25,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $1,552,416.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,426.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EXLS opened at $60.28 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $234.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $20,442,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in ExlService by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,723,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,665,000 after acquiring an additional 287,215 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ExlService by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,036,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,626,000 after acquiring an additional 204,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in ExlService by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,381,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,869,000 after acquiring an additional 87,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,869,000 after acquiring an additional 87,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ExlService from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

