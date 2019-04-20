Exeter Financial LLC Has $808,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Exeter Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $94.26.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

