Evolent Health (EVH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

EVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, December 31st. TheStreet lowered Evolent Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $21.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.54.

Shares of NYSE EVH traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. 1,370,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,957. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $29.05.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at $225,000.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

