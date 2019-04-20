Everbridge (EVBG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Everbridge to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Everbridge from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Everbridge to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Everbridge from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.77.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 1.02. Everbridge has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $76.60.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.04 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Totton sold 20,916 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,307,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $194,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,462 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at $210,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

