Ethereum Dark (ETHD) Price Tops $0.0248 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Dark (CURRENCY:ETHD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. Ethereum Dark has a total market capitalization of $37,271.00 and $0.00 worth of Ethereum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Dark has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Dark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Dark alerts:

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 285.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000311 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14,225.16 or 2.67870546 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00124267 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00001500 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Ethereum Dark

Ethereum Dark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Ethereum Dark’s total supply is 3,019,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Ethereum Dark’s official Twitter account is @ethereum_dark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Dark is www.ethereumdark.net

Ethereum Dark Coin Trading

Ethereum Dark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.