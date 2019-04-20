Eternity Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (ENT)

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Eternity has a total market capitalization of $14,381.00 and approximately $122.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eternity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and YoBit. In the last seven days, Eternity has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000125 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Eternity

Eternity is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 5,408,297 coins. Eternity’s official website is ent.eternity-group.org . Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group

Eternity Coin Trading

Eternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

