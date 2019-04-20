Eterbase Price Down 36.6% Over Last 7 Days (XBASE)

Eterbase (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Eterbase has traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Eterbase token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, CoinTiger and DDEX. Eterbase has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $471,386.00 worth of Eterbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eterbase Profile

Eterbase (XBASE) is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,020,271 tokens. Eterbase’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase is www.eterbase.com

Buying and Selling Eterbase

Eterbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, DDEX, CoinTiger, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

