Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $353.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) will report $353.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $357.09 million and the lowest is $348.39 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $347.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $353.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $268.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.57.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $278.29 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $226.22 and a 1 year high of $294.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.06, for a total transaction of $1,035,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,432.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.56, for a total value of $874,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,642 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,753 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

