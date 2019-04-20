ERA Price Tops $0.0011 (ERA)

ERA (CURRENCY:ERA) traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One ERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERA has a market cap of $0.00 and $12.00 worth of ERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ERA has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00464920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.01103779 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00206416 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001637 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ERA Coin Profile

ERA’s total supply is 6,022,910 coins. The official website for ERA is www.eranetwork.net . ERA’s official Twitter account is @blakestarcoin . The Reddit community for ERA is /r/blakestar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ERA

ERA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

