Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd’s Q1 2019 Earnings (WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$29.46 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WDO. Eight Capital lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Clarus Securities lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.10 to C$4.30 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.20 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.03.

Shares of WDO opened at C$4.29 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.84 and a 12 month high of C$5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market cap of $582.58 million and a PE ratio of 39.00.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

