Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SmartCentres REIT’s Q1 2019 Earnings (SRU)

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of SmartCentres REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter.

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$200.55 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmartCentres REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.

