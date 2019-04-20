Equitable Trust Co. Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $169.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $169.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

In related news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $629,807.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

