Equitable Group (EQB) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.03

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$72.03 and last traded at C$71.95, with a volume of 26826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$71.01.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a C$92.00 target price on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$82.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 7.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jody Lynn Sperling sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.21, for a total value of C$61,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,515.11. Also, Senior Officer Timothy James Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.35, for a total value of C$140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,656,039. Insiders sold 5,272 shares of company stock valued at $362,629 over the last ninety days.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. Its deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), and deposit notes. The company also provides single family lending services, such as loans secured by owner-occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos through a range of products, such as mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and equity release mortgages; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.

