Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,728 Shares of Realty Income Corp (O)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 71,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous may 19 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/eqis-capital-management-inc-sells-3728-shares-of-realty-income-corp-o.html.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.