Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,267 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 21,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 56,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSAC opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $675.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.39 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

