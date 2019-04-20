Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 73.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,318 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI opened at $100.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $122.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/eqis-capital-management-inc-has-1-35-million-position-in-nxp-semiconductors-nv-nxpi.html.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.