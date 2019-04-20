Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,052 Shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (CHA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Telecom by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,304,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in China Telecom by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in China Telecom by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CHA. New Street Research lowered China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.90 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.95.

CHA opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. China Telecom Co. Limited has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $57.09.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5942 per share. This is a positive change from China Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.93%. China Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

