Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 294,980 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 100.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 294,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 4.1% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $51,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,643,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,277,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,059,000 after purchasing an additional 94,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 516,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 501,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $85.49 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $88.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.6159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

