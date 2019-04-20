Entegris Inc (ENTG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,537 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Entegris by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,301,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,632,000 after acquiring an additional 45,779 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 39.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 341.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Entegris by 95.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 48,754 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Entegris from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Entegris to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

In related news, VP Michael Sauer sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $138,678.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,949.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,272,598.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,394.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,508 shares of company stock worth $3,019,111. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. Entegris Inc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

