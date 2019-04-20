Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

ET has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $19.19.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

