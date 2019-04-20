Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:UUUU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million.

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration of uranium and vanadium. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

