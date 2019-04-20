Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (EHT) Trading Up 14.3%

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT)’s share price was up 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 426,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 983,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) by 131.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,826 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

