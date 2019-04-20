Endeavour Silver (EXK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Noble Financial raised Endeavour Silver from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.81.

Shares of EXK opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $289.12 million, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of -0.05. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.35.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 35,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 81.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 33.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 435,827 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 9.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,423,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 380,525 shares during the period. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

