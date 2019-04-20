Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXK shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,425. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of -0.05.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,423,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 380,525 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,239,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 308,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 435,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $1,977,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 610,358 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

