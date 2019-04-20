Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). Endeavour Silver posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

Shares of EXK stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.20. 668,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,425. The firm has a market cap of $289.12 million, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of -0.05. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 385,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

