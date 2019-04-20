Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stake Lessened by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,146,008.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,375,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375,106 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after acquiring an additional 496,631 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,079,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 126.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 409,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,374,000 after purchasing an additional 228,935 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.61.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

