Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Holdings Boosted by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.1% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.60 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.61.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

