Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Holdings Lessened by Lilly Endowment Inc.

Lilly Endowment Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,810,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205,000 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 100.0% of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lilly Endowment Inc. owned 11.28% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $15,157,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.84 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.51 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.02.

In other news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $226,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,786.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Melissa S. Barnes sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $592,585.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,937.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 867,382 shares of company stock valued at $109,265,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $115.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $77.09 and a 52-week high of $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

