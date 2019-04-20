Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,081 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,650,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $919,303,000 after buying an additional 1,952,780 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,230,653 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,840,000 after buying an additional 564,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,061,892 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $489,417,000 after buying an additional 145,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,795 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $284,619,000 after buying an additional 164,030 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,588,533 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $283,172,000 after buying an additional 256,711 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on EA shares. BidaskClub lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $107.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Electronic Arts to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $114,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $620,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $102,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

