Electronic Arts (EA) and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) Critical Survey

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Arts and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Arts 26.77% 23.21% 13.95% TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 14.26% 28.92% 13.88%

Electronic Arts has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Electronic Arts and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Arts 0 5 20 0 2.80 TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 1 1 17 0 2.84

Electronic Arts presently has a consensus target price of $112.12, suggesting a potential upside of 20.38%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus target price of $133.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.12%. Given TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE is more favorable than Electronic Arts.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electronic Arts and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Arts $5.15 billion 5.42 $1.04 billion $3.44 27.08 TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE $1.79 billion 5.73 $173.53 million $1.75 51.85

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE. Electronic Arts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars. It also provides advertisement services on its online Web pages and games; and licenses its game software to third parties. The company markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. Electronic Arts Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the L.A. Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across platforms and a range of genres, including shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, Borderlands, and Evolve. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles, including NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; and the WWE 2K professional wrestling series. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, such as Sony's PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, and Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Xbox One; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

