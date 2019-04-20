Elastic Market Cap Hits $7.27 Million (XEL)

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Elastic coin can now be bought for $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. Elastic has a total market cap of $7.27 million and $33,450.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elastic has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00053343 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000625 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000560 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Elastic Coin Profile

Elastic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. Elastic’s official message board is talk.elasticexplorer.org . The official website for Elastic is www.elastic.pw . Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elastic

Elastic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastic using one of the exchanges listed above.

