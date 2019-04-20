Eight Capital Boosts Journey Energy (JOY) Price Target to C$3.15

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) had its target price upped by Eight Capital from C$2.55 to C$3.15 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark set a C$3.00 price target on Journey Energy in a research note on Monday, January 28th.

TSE:JOY opened at C$2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.76. Journey Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.31 and a 52-week high of C$3.09.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.31) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$20.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Journey Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Greater Countess area located adjacent to Brooks, Alberta; the Greater Crystal area located to the southwest of Edmonton, Alberta; and the Matziwin property to the north of Brooks, Alberta.

