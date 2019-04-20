eGain (EGAN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. eGain has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,774. The company has a market cap of $268.70 million, a PE ratio of 92.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. eGain had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that eGain will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brett A. Shockley sold 48,684 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $562,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,316 shares in the company, valued at $15,212.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,776.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,075. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in eGain by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in eGain by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in eGain during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in eGain by 26.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in eGain by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

